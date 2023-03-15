UNDER-23 national team coach Osward Mutapa says character alone is not enough for the team to beat Egypt in the Africa Cup qualifier next week. He observed that conceding a lot of goals could be detrimental, especially when playing away from home. Speaking in an interview after a friendly match against the senior national team that ended in a 3-3 draw, Mutapa said despite coming from 3-1 down to draw the match, the team needed to work on its defence. “It was good to try out all the players and see at which pace we are moving. The sad part is we don’t want to concede goals where we are going. This was a game of 35 times, three halves…...



