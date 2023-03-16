ZAMBIA’s Strongwoman Cherry Muchindu says she did not expect to win a medal at the Arnold Classic held in Washington, USA. Seven Zambians that include three women and four men participated in the Arnold Classic, with Muchindu making the podium. She became the first indigenous African to win a bronze medal at the competition in the open weight category. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Muchindu said she enjoyed her experience but was not expectant of a podium finish before the competition. “It was a good experience. I performed well and trained hard prior to the competition. I never expected to finish third. I was targeting and hoping for a least a top-10 finish. It’s the focus, consistency and determination that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.