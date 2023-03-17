PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is expected to receive the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy on March 23 when it lands in Lusaka during the African countries tour. The Women’s national team will be making its maiden appearance at the 2023 World Cup which will be hosted in Australia and New Zealand this June. Yesterday, FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala said soccer fans will also have an opportunity to view the trophy on March 24 at Mulungushi Conference Centre. “The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy arrives in Lusaka on March 23 and will be presented to the minister of sports and eventually the Head of State. Members of the public will have an opportunity on March 24 to view the trophy at…...



