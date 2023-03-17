NETBALL Association Zambia (NAZ) president Martha Sichone says Zambia’s participation in the PacificAus series will help improve its World rankings as the country targets qualification for the 2024 Commonwealth Games. Zambia has been invited to take part in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series to be held in Queensland, Australia from April 24-28 at Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre in the Suburb of Carrara in Queensland. The invitation came under the auspices of Netball Australia through the PacificAus Sports programme which is funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). This year’s edition of the PacificAus series will be the third edition of the tournament which brings together teams from the Pacific region. Zambia is currently ranked 16th in the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.