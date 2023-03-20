SOME have called it a do-or-die affair, some have tagged it as a must-win, and others say it is judgment day. Whatever the semantics, they are all correct as Chipolopolo prepares to face Lesotho in their back-to-back dates over the next eight days. The message is very clear, Zambia must produce a victory both home and away at the midway point of the 2023 AFCON Group H qualifiers when they host Lesotho on March 23 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola and away on March 27 at Dobsonville stadium in Johannesburg. Chipolopolo’s Group H status is common knowledge unless one has been living under a rock for the last 100 years. They are tied on 3 points with Comoros and…...



