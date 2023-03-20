Ndola 6-30 Roan ROAN Rugby Club Chairperson Tarcisio Chanda Jr says defending the Bruce Anderson Memorial Cup has set a good tone for the coming league season. Mwila Musonda and Mapalo Nyirenda scored a try each, David Koloko had three penalties and two conversions before Nyirenda also scored a penalty. Speaking in an interview after the victory, Chanda said the result had given the team confidence and a strong mindset heading into the 2023 season National Rugby Union League. “The result we have gotten in Ndola is the testimony of the mindset the boys have got going into the season. We believe we will motivate any who would be sponsors, resulting in an even stronger team due to the increased…...



