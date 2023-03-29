VETERAN coach Fred Mwila says the back-to-back AFCON qualifier victories over Lesotho have awoken a strong spirit of unity amongst Zambians as qualification hopes for the Ivory Coast 2023 AFCON look very bright. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Mwila said the technical bench and FAZ should immediately get down to work around the clock on the last two qualifiers against Ivory Coast and Comoros. He said watching the team reminded him of the old Chipolopolo days when they played with the motto ‘One Zambia, One Nation’. Zambia beat Lesotho 3-1 in Ndola on March 23 and 2-0 away in Johannesburg on March 27 to raise hopes of the team’s first AFCON qualification after missing the last three editions. “The back-to-back…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.