EX-Kaizer Chiefs striker Rotson Kilambe has praised Chipolopolo for equaling his teams’ 2000 AFCON qualifiers benchmark, and backs them to set a new record. Zambia beat Lesotho 3-1 at home and 2-0 away in the 2023 AFCON Group H qualifiers last month to extend their winning run to three consecutive victories in the race to the Cote d’Ivoire tournament. Chipolopolo’s winning run in the competition began on June 7, 2022, when they defeated Comoros 2-1 at home in Lusaka. It is the first time in 24 years that Chipolopolo has won three games on the trot in an AFCON group stage qualifier, the last team to achieve the feat included Kilambe and the late Dennis Lota in 1999 under late…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.