AFCON-winning goalkeeper Kenney Mweene has commended the appointment of ex-Golden Arrows and Zambia international goalkeeper Davies Phiri as Chipolopolo’s keeper trainer. Phiri returns for a second stint as Chipolopolo’s goalkeeper coach after serving in that position from 2011 to 2015 under three tacticians starting with Frenchman Herve Renard. The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper worked under Phiri during that period with the highlight of their collaboration coming in 2012 when Zambia lifted the AFCON title with Renard at the helm. “I want to commend the Football Association of Zambia for bringing back Davies Phiri to the national team because for a long time, we have lacked in that department. He is a hard-working coach whom I have worked with before. I am sure…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.