MUZA Coach Lameck Banda and his Trident counterpart Israel Mwanza each believe that it will be their ABSA Cup moment when they clash next Sunday in the semi-finals at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe. ABSA Cup debutants Trident hope to emulate Napsa Stars’ fairy tale run last season where they won a ‘promotion double’ while MUZA will be hoping that their fantastic journey in the MTN/FAZ Super League this season will be mirrored in the ABSA Cup by reaching their debut final. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Banda described the Sunday clash against Trident as a final before the final. Banda said the team will head into the encounter seeking nothing but a slot in the final, adding that it…...



