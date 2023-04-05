ZAMBIA has been granted hosting rights for African Draught Championship set to run from July 8 to 15 by the international mother body. The African Draughts Championships will attract participation from 16 countries of which 10 are African countries while six are from Europe. Zambia Draught Federation (ZDF) General Secretary Raphael Phiri confirmed the development in an interview yesterday, saying the international federation unanimously awarded the hosting rights to Zambia. Zambia beat South Africa and Uganda win the hosting bid. Phiri said ZDF had since presented a budget of K628,000 to the Ministry of Sport and the Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ). “We have been granted the hosting rights for the African Championships that will run from July 8-15 that…...



