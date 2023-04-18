NATSAVE Bank has donated K10, 000 cash and 50 cases of water to the Netball Association of Zambia towards the national team’s preparation for the PacificAus sports series set for Gold Coast in Queensland State, Australia. A 21 member contingent is set to leave for the tournament tomorrow, with everything set for a 21:00 hours departure. Zambia was drawn in Pool B alongside Tonga, Singapore and Kenya in the tournament that runs from April 23 to 29. Speaking during the handover ceremony, Monday, NATSAVE CEO Malcolm Chabala, who was represented by acting Head of Marketing Muzyange Mwiche, said the bank was pleased to be associated with the national netball team. “This event’s focus resonates very well with one of NATSAVE’s…...



