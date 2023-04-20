SUSPENDED Bauleni Sports Academy (BUSA) General Secretary Fred Kangwa says the club only expected one player to be cited in the rumpus that occurred during their Week 31 FAZ Women’s League fixture against Green Eagles. FAZ on Tuesday evening confirmed the ban of the BUSA General Secretary and players Gertrude Mfumba, Sheila Namuzungu and Grace Phiri for attacking match officials in the aftermath of their game. Speaking in an interview with the Goal Diggers, Wednesday, Kangwa said only one player was involved in the violence, adding that the club had already taken action by suspending the player. Kangwa said he was shocked that he had been cited in the violence when all he did was help stop the fight that…...



