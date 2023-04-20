NATIONAL netball team coach Lazarus Tembo has declared her ladies ready for the PacificAus netball sports series that kicks off this Sunday in Gold Coast in Queensland State, Australia. Zambia was drawn in Pool B alongside Tonga, Singapore and Kenya in the tournament that runs from April 23 to 29 at Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre. Speaking in an interview before departure yesterday, coach Tembo said the team was ready to fight for Mother Zambia ahead of the crucial task ahead. “The two weeks training we have had in the past two weeks has been a success and I can confirm and declare the team ready for the assignment ahead. I am confident that the team would represent the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.