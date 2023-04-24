POLICE have nabbed a 44-year-old Red Arrows’ security officer, Kachimbe Japeni, for assaulting MUZA goalminder Moonga Ndala at Nkoloma Stadium on Saturday. Japeni was involved in an altercation with the MUZA player and assistant coach Ernest Malambo during the half time break with the scores between the two teams tied at 1-1. According to Red Arrows, Ndala spilled water on their fans as he made his way to the dressing room. As the players were returning from the half time beak, Japeni and a group of Red Arrows’ fans attacked Ndala and spilled urine on him in retaliation. In the chaos that followed, Japeni also attacked Malambo, slapping the MUZA assistant coach. MUZA players and officials then returned to their…...



