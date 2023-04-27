SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says he is positive that the Zambia Under-17 national team will have a good tournament at the 2023 U17 AFCON in Algeria. And U17 Coach Ian Bakala is happy after his players passed their MRI test result. Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Nkandu said government expected Zambia to perform well at the U17 AFCON which would run from April 29 to May 19. “I have been following the preparations of our U17 team ahead of the AFCON. I must say that I am positive that the team will perform to our expectations. The friendly they played against Senegal gave us hope and I am urging and challenging the team to do their best and qualify…...



