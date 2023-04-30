COMMONWEALTH and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga has stormed to a massive Personal Best (PB) and National Record (NR) of 43.91 seconds to win the World Athletics Botswana Golden Grand Prix Challenge. London 2012 gold medallist Kirani James (44.76) and Botswana’s Leungo Scotch (44.92) trailed Samukonga to finish second and third respectively. Samukonga was in flying form in the men’s 400m final that had some of Africa’s finest in the heat to bag a gold medal. The sprinter brought his PB down from 44.66s, becoming the second African man to ever run less than 44 seconds after world and Olympic record holder Wayde van Niekerk who recorded a PB of 43.03s. Samukonga showed that he was a genuine contender for…...



