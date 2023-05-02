THE Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and the Zambia Athletics (ZA) have apologised for the interludes that have characterised the ongoing Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Under 18 and 20 championship in Ndola. The U18 and U20 championships had been hit with accommodation crisis leading to some athletes spending a night in the Lobby. On Friday night, social media went ablaze after pictures of Ethiopian athletes sleeping in the Lobby went viral. Even after three days, there have been challenges to access official results by the media, making it difficult to report accurately on the games. Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday night, ZA president Elias Mpondela, who is also chairperson for LOC, said the association took responsibility for its…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.