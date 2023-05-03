BUDDING Chess Stars Joseph Handiya and Naomi Mwale scored 8.5 points each after nine rounds to win the 2023 Zambia Schools and Youth Closed Chess championships in the boys and girls categories. In an event that was held at the OYDC-Zambia in Lusaka, the duo were in a class of their own, dominating their peers with ease on their way to championship victories. In the boys’ under-18 section, Handiya started the competition with two straight wins against Innocent Mano and Zikomo Phiri before settling for a draw against his brother John Handiya. However, he bounced back with six straight wins against Sauti Luyepo, Kennedy Mbulo, Joe Phiri, Mulembe Lungu, Webby Phiri and Cervantes Chitumbo. Handiya had a point advantage over…...



