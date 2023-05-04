COMMONWEALTH Games silver medalist Stephen Zimba has been eliminated from the ongoing International Boxing Association (IBA) World Boxing championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Zimba lost to Jose Rodriguez from Ecuador via a split decision in which give judges scored 29-28, 28-29, 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27 in favour of his opponent. Zimba who recently upped his weight category into the light middleweight struggled to settle into the fight, allowing Rodriguez to enjoy his height advantage with distant punches. The fight that lived up to the billing saw both fighters trade punches to the excitement of the fans that had throanged the boxing arena. Zimba was a marvel to watch despite the loss as he landed a good combination of punches on several…...



