THE Barcelona legends exhibition match against Chipolopolo’s 2012 AFCON winning squad set for May 25 at the National Heroes Stadium has been pegged at a minimum of K50 to allow entry for all loving soccer fans in the country. Brazilian legend and World Cup winner Ronaldinho will lead the Barcelona all stars in a match that is meant to help promote the country’s tourism as well as raise funds that will go towards the Ministry of Sport. The exhibition match that is being organised by King of Africa Sport in partnership with the Ministry of Sports will be used to market Zambia’s tourism to the world. Speaking during a media briefing, Friday, Kings of Africa Sports CEO Youshen Naidoo announced…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.