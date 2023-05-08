NCHANGA Rangers has parted ways with head coach Aggrey Chiyangi just four months after appointing the gaffer. Chiyangi was tasked to save the team from relegation but his time at the helm has drawn Nchanga closer to the drop than safety. Chiyangi’s assistant Roatson Kilambe was also shown the exit door. In a statement released by club Media Officer Andrew Ukwimi, the Chingola side said it was parting ways with Chiyangi on mutual consent. Quoting club president Shapi Shachinda, Rangers said second assistant coach Ronald Mukosha would take charge of the team indefinitely, and would be assisted by Bob Banda, the goalkeeper coach. “Nchanga Rangers informs its stakeholders and supporters that the club has disengaged with head coach Aggrey Chiyangi…...



