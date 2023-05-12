INTERNATIONAL Master (IM) Andrew Kayonde has continued to impress after drawing against Egyptian IM Adham Kandil in the sixth round to remain unbeaten at the ongoing 2023 Africa Individual Chess Championship in Egypt. GM Adham Fawzy of Egypt was the sole leader on 5.5 points and had a half-point advantage over a pair of tournament favourites GM Ahmed Adly and GM Kenny Solomon of South Africa that are under the invitation of the Africa Chess Confederation (ACC). Kayonde has registered three wins, three draws to be on 4.5 points and remains the only Zambian in contention to win a medal at the tournament. The Zambian is among six players tied on 4.5 points and was ranked based on their superior…...



