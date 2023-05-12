ZAMBIA’s top golfer Madalitso Muthiya has dominated the KFC Zambia Invitational golf tournament called to wipe out some rust from Zambian players ahead of the Sunshine Tour’s Zanaco Masters that tees off in Lusaka next week. The four-day KFC Invitational at Chilanga Golf Club attracted nine players, most of whom will be taking part in the Zanaco Masters with the Professional Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ) saying the event will help the players going into the Zanaco Masters. The Zanaco Masters is making a return after three years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a total of 150 golfers are expected to take part. The Zambian professionals, through the PGAZ, have been given five slots with the KFC…...



