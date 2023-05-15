COMMONWEALTH and African 400 meters champion Muzala Samukonga says his second successive win of the season after finishing first at the Kip Kieno Classic Continental Tour in Kenya is a promising sign ahead of the 2023 World Championships. Samukonga was in a class of his own as he smashed the Kip Kieno Classic record to win gold when he shaved off the previous meet record by 2.24 seconds just two weeks after finishing first in Botswana at the World Athletics Botswana Golden Grand Prix Challenge. The 20-year-old won with a time of 44.25 seconds, beating Vernon Norwood from the United States of America (USA) who finished second. In an interview on Sunday, Samukonga said he was happy to make every Zambian…...



