THE Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) has secured three international test matches for the women’s national team against Oman set for next month. ZHA General Secretary Elvis Bwalya confirmed the development in an interview, Sunday, saying the three test matches will be played between June 10-16 in Oman. Last year in December, the women’s 5’s team qualified for the 2024 Oman World Cup set for January next year. Bwalya said the three test matches against Oman would be used as preparation for the ‘Golden Girls’ ahead of the World Cup. “As Zambia Hockey Association, we wish to inform our members and stakeholders that the Zambia Senior Women’s Hockey Team will next month play Oman in Muscat in FIH international friendly matches…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.