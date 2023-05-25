THE 2012 AFCON-winning legends reunite today and return to the pitch in an air of nostalgia for their glory of 11 years ago when they face off with Barcelona legends in an exposition match at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. The match is set to raise Zambia’s football footprint as a catalyst to lift the country’s tourism profile thanks to the impact of the Barcelona legends and the icons of the 2012 AFCON winning team. Zambia will be at full potency led by captain Christopher Katongo who hoisted the trophy in Libreville over a decade ago after beating a highly-rated Ivory Coast side led by Didier Drogba. Football icon Kalusha Bwalya returns to the bench to relive his stint…...



