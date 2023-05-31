AFRICA Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning defender Stopilla Sunzu has been recalled to the Chipolopolo setup for the first time since November 2022 ahead of the AFCON qualifier crunch fixture against Ivory Coast set for June 17. Sunzu, who features for Jinang Xingzhou in China, has not featured for the Chipolopolo since 2018 and missed out on the international friendly in November 2022 despite being named in the traveling party by then-stand-in-coach Moses Sichone. Chipolopolo gaffer Avram Grant has named the defense kingpin alongside United States-domiciled defender Aime Mabika, although his naturalisation process has not been finalised, months after he missed out on the back-to-back 2023 AFCON qualifier matches against Lesotho in March. Grant has named a strong 29-member squad…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.