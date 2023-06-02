KINGS of Africa has revealed that Didier Drogba and Jay Jay Okocha will headline the African Legends team to face Zambia in three months’ time following the recent success of the FC Barcelona Legends exhibition match. And Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport Kangwa Chileshe says the government is happy that the 2012 AFCON and Barca Legends match left a legacy that enhanced Zambia’s tourism footprint. Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Kings of Africa Director Projects Tichaona Mawoni said the organisers had received overwhelming feedback from African legends to also stage an exhibition match in Zambia. Mawoni said preparations would soon commence and revealed that stars Drogba, Okocha, ex-Ghana midfielder Michael Essien and El Hadji Diouf of…...



