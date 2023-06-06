FAZ has announced that the women’s national team will this Sunday face off with Tanzania in a World Cup send-off match at the National Heroes Stadium. This will be the first time that the Copper Queens will grace Heroes stadium. The Bruce Mwape tutored side is pitted in Group C alongside Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica. Announcing the game, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the team would play on home soil before jetting off to Germany for an international camp. “Finally, the Copper Queens FIFA World Cup preparations programme enters the final phase with the team regrouping in Lusaka. We have organised a send-off match at National Heroes Stadium on June 11 before they trek to Germany for an international…...



