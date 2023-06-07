ZESCO United Chairperson Maxwell Saya says the club learnt a painful lesson after making a dramatic last-minute push for league glory only to finish a disappointing third this season. Zesco finished the 2022/2023 league season with 55 points tied with fourth-placed Green Buffaloes and saw the league title go to Kitwe giants Power Dynamos who finished top with 69 points, six ahead of second-placed FC MUZA. Speaking in an interview with the club’s media team, Saya said the club had learnt that even champions taste failure from time to time. “After an exhilarating campaign, the 2022/23 MTN Super League curtains have finally been drawn to a close. Unfortunately, we failed to meet both set targets ending the league season at…...



