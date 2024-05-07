THE Africa Boxing Union (ABU) has named Benin boxer Kouassi Martin Klaklevi as the next challenger to face champion Davy Mwale for the ABU bantamweight title on August 10. Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) Director Promotions, Christopher Malunga, confirmed the development during a media briefing at the Sports Council of Zambia in Lusaka yesterday. Malunga said ABU had announced Klaklevi as Mwale’s opponent in the upcoming international tournament. “We are glad to announce to the public that the ABU champion Davy Mwale will defend his title against Benin boxer Kouassi Martin Klaklevi. ABU has communicated that the bout will be held on August 10, where we will have 10 bouts. We are happy that ABU has announced the challenger, and...



