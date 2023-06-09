NINE–year–old Karateka Bupe Njovu has expressed confidence in reaping a medal at the forthcoming 2023 edition of the UFAK Region South Championships, which takes shape today in Zimbabwe. The Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 Karate Federation hosts the championship to develop the sport in the region. Speaking in an interview before departure for Zimbabwe yesterday, Njovu said she was confident of winning a medal for Zambia in her first international competition. “I am excited that I will be participating in an international tournament for the first time since I started karate. I am confident that I will win a medal for Zambia. I am confident of achieving the target looking at the preparation I have had with my coaches…....



