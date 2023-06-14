COSAFA–bound national team coach Mumamba Numba says positive lessons have been learnt following the team’s defeat to Kuwait in an international friendly. Zambia made a poor start to their COSAFA Cup preparations on Monday night after suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat in a game of two halves at the Cairo Stadium. Despite Zambia dominating play in the second half, two lapses saw them concede a double after going one down at halftime. Speaking in a post-match interview, Numba said his team had picked up valuable lessons despite suffering defeat against a well-assembled Kuwait side. “I think the overall impression is that the team played well looking at the team we played against. We struggled a bit in the first half,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.