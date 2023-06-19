CHIPOLOPOLO Zambia B wraps up its pre-2023 COSAFA build-up with a friendly game in Rabat against Morocco U23 at Complexe Sportif Prince Mouley Abdullah. The friendly will kick off at 22:00hrs Zambian time and will be played behind closed doors at the request of hosts Morocco. Morocco is using the friendly as part of its final phases of preparations before hosting the 2023 U23 AFCON from June 24 to July 8. Mumamba Numba’s men head into the game hoping to redeem themselves after losing their previous friendly 3-0 in Cairo against Kuwait on June 12. The defending COSAFA Cup champions are on a twelve-day training camp in North Africa. Speaking ahead of the game, the gaffer spoke of the importance…...



