VETERAN coach Fred Mwila says light has sparked in Chipolopolo after floating for eight years in turbulent waters seeking to read the dry land of AFCON qualification. And Mwila has advised players not to turn into careless millionaires with their winning bonanzas. Speaking in an interview with Goal Diggers, Mwila said Zambia’s qualification with a match to spare to the AFCON was mature and restored the country’s pride at the continental showpiece. The Avram Grant-coached side on Saturday punched its way back to the AFCON with a resounding 3-0 thumping of the 2023 tournament hosts Ivory Coast at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. An own-goal from Serge Aurier, a Patson Daka strike and a Kings Kangwa shot, handed Zambia…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.