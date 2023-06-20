BUDDING Zambian golfer Sydney Wemba returns to the course eyeing to win the Ivory Coast Open that tees off today at the President golf club in Côte d’Ivoire. This is the third time the burgeoning star will be competing in the Ivory Coast Open having finished fifth last year after a second round of play offs. Wemba will be getting back on the course for the first time since the Zanaco Masters where he put up an impressive shift scoring six under 282 and being the only Zambian to have made the cut. His performance at the Zanaco Masters saw the government offer him a diplomatic passport while Zanaco Bank name him as its flag carrier. Speaking during an interview…...



