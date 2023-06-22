FORMER Zambian international Kenneth Malitoli hopes that Zambian players will impress at the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations and earn moves to European clubs. And Malitoli has urged stakeholders to avoid football politics as the Chipolopolo prepare for the January tournament. Meanwhile, 2012 AFCON winning skipper Christopher Katongo says hard work and perseverance have finally paid off and earned the Chipolopolo qualification to the continental event after eight years of absence. Speaking during an interview with Goal Diggers, Malitoli said Zambia’s qualification meant that many players would have an opportunity to showcase their talent and earn themselves moves into Europe. “The qualification means that most of our players will have a platform to showcase their talent. Hopefully, we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.