GOODFELLOW Finance and His Royal Highness Senior Chief Puta have honoured Chipolopolo shot-stopper Lawrence Mulenga for his performance in the match against Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Mulenga put up a brilliant performance between the sticks during Zambia’s 3-0 triumph over the Elephants. The Power Dynamos goalie was alert throughout the 90 minutes and made some excellent saves that saw fans voting him the man of the match. Goodfellow Finance rewarded Mulenga with a K15,000 prize, while Senior Chief Puta of Chiyengi, Northern Province awarded him a one-hectare piece of land along Lake Bangweulu. Speaking at Football House yesterday, Goodfellow CEO Ivor Muleba said the K15,000 is aimed at appreciating the goalie for his saves…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.