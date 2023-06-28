THE Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) has unveiled provisional squads for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers set for August in South Africa. Zambia is scheduled to send the men’s and women’s teams for the qualifiers with preparations already underway. ZHA unveiled a budget of K2.1 million to cater for the logistics and team preparations in the qualifiers set for October 29 to November 6. Among notable players in the men’s squad include strikers Floyd Chomba, Philemon Bwali, Isaac Mutale, Samuel Tangwirei, and Fredrick Kaluba. Speaking during an interview with Goal Diggers, men’s national hockey team coach Elvis Bwalya said his bench was confident that the named provisional squad has what it takes to qualify the country for the Olympics. Bwalya…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.