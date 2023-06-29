THE Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) has approved $100,000 funding for constructing the National Olympic Committee Zambia House in Lusaka. National Olympic Committee (NOC) announced the development in a statement issued to the media yesterday, stating that an agreement with ANOCA had been reached. NOC president Alfred Foloko and Secretary General Boniface Kambikambi were part of the official signing ceremony that took place on the sidelines of the prestigious Hammamet 2023 Africa Beach Games in Tunisia. According to the agreement between the two parties, NOC is expected to provide conclusive proof of land ownership on which the permanent structure would be built. “The agreement between NOCZ and ANOCA stipulates that the National Olympic Committee must provide conclusive…...



