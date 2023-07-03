CHIPOLOPOLO coach Avram Grant says the Women’s national team possesses a fantastic character that he believes will see them hold their own at the FIFA Women’s World Cup that swings into action on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. And Coach Bruce Mwape has welcomed the inclusion of Chipolopolo physical trainer Jamie Lawrence to the squad stating that the team will now be ready in all aspects. When he addressed the team after the Switzerland friendly, Grant told the Copper Queens that they have great character and backed them to make Zambia proud at the World Cup. Grant said he was impressed with the team against Switzerland, adding that the team should add passion and mental strength to their…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.