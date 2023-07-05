WOMEN’S national team midfielder Avell Chitundu says making the final 23-member squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup is a dream come true. Chitundu was at the center of debate by soccer fans for missing out on coach Bruce Mwape’s team during the international friendlies before the final phase of preparations. The Zesco United player was dropped after the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) where she was instrumental as the team won bronze and subsequently qualified for the World Cup. Speaking during an interview with the FAZ media team yesterday in Germany, Chitundu said she needed to push the extra mile to help the Copper Queens attain their target at the biggest football stage to be co-hosted by New…...



