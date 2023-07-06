THE Zambia Table Tennis Association (ZTTA) has urged the women’s national team to remain focused and determined after qualifying for the African Tennis Championship set for Tunisia this September. The national team qualified for the African Championship after finishing third at the Zone IV championships held in Botswana last month. Speaking in an interview with Goal Diggers, Wednesday, ZTTA president Mutale Ng’andu said the team arrived safely from Gaborone and would kick-start preparations for the African Championship. Ng’andu urged the team to remain focused and work hard to perform well at the African Championship. He said the team should take the competition seriously as it acted as a qualifier for the World Table Tennis Championships set for South Korea next…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.