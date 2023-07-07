THE women’s national team’s World Cup credentials will be tested today when they face off with football giants Germany in an international friendly at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth. Coach Bruce Mwape will get his last preliminary overview of the team’s readiness for football’s biggest tournament and hope the Copper Queens come to the party and sign off the international camp with a positive result against Germany. The coach has declared his lasses ready for what he termed the last preparation dance against heavyweights Germany. Zambia returns on the pitch in their last preparatory match barely a week after playing to a 3-all draw against Switzerland at Tallaght Stadium. The COSAFA champions and WAFCON bronze medallists have been in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.