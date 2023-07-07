ZAMBIANS based in New Zealand have come together to ensure the Copper Queens are well supported during their maiden World Cup appearance. According to a statement released by Charles Mucholo, the First Secretary of Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission in Australia and New Zealand, the group ZIAA was leaving no stone unturned in building a solid supporting group for the Copper Queens. ZIAA chairperson Munanga Mwandila said various activities had been lined up including traditional dances and entertainment to drum up support for the team. He added that the organisation was arranging transportation to ferry football fans to and from stadia wherever the Copper Queens would be playing to add colour to the venues and the…...



