ZAMBIA’S budding star William Chinzewe says he is on track to represent the country well after winning a gold medal at the ongoing African Draught-64 Championship and World Stage in Lusaka. Chinzewe won the medal in the Blitz category with a perfect record in nine games where he accumulated 18 points. “It makes me feel so good to win a gold medal for Zambia. I now know that my game is improving and I am happy to represent my country very well,” he said. He said he expected the classic section to be tough but reiterated that he would play his best despite competing at this stage for the first time in his career. Enock Makoka of Malawi settled for…...



