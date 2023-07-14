ZAMBIA and South Africa cross swords in the final before the final when they clash this evening in the Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup 2023 semi-final at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban. This is Zambia’s biggest test at this year’s competition as they bid to successfully defend their COSAFA Cup crown. Coach Moses Sichone says it is time for the boys to stand up and be counted after a challenging time in the group stage where they secured their semi-final passage as the best second-placed team. The Chipolopolo are gunning for an unprecedented seventh COSAFA Cup title at their lucky home away from home in Durban, where they have won their last two regional titles in 2019 and 2022. However, one would…...



