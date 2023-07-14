WOMEN’S national team midfielder Susan Banda says Zambians should expect a good fight from the team ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that swings into action on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Since their arrival in New Zealand, the Copper Queens held their first training session at Beetham Park in Hamilton. The Copper Queens chose Hamilton as its base camp and are staying at the Novotel Hamilton Tainui in the heart of Hamilton, where they will play two of the three group matches against Japan on July 22 and Costa Rica on July 31. The match against Spain will be played at Eden Park in Central Auckland on July 26. During an interview with the FAZ…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.