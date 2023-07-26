GOVERNMENT has secured alternative boots for the women’s national team following complaints that the ones used against Japan were slipping on the turf and contributed to the team’s 5-0 bashing in its World Cup opener. The development follows an observation that was made during Zambia’s opening fixture against Japan where players were slipping, and later striker Rachael Kundananji attributed it to soccer boots not being suitable for the playing turf. Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu through Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand Elias Munshya handed over the kit to delegation leader Priscila Katoba before the team’s departure for Auckland ahead of its game against Spain today. Nkandu said the alternative boots would provide players with options depending on the…...



